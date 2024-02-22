Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of TACK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 46,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,096. The company has a market cap of $255 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

