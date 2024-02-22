Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.35

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.35 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 164857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock worth $8,118,031. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Fastenal by 66.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.