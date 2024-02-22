Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 146,856 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Weibo worth $64,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weibo by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Weibo by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 157,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 849,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

