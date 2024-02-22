Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.39% of Chart Industries worth $100,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

