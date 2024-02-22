Federated Hermes Inc. Has $60.27 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 942,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $60,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GMS by 11.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $89.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMS

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.