Federated Hermes Inc. Has $68.05 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Expedia Group worth $68,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 457,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

