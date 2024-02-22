Federated Hermes Inc. Has $70.51 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $70,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $252.30.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

