Federated Hermes Inc. Has $94.83 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ameriprise Financial worth $94,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.77. 40,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,077. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

