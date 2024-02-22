Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eaton worth $87,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $9.05 on Thursday, reaching $286.21. 422,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,238. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $286.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.52 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

