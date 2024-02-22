Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $72.81 Million Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,846,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,809,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.57% of H World Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 533,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.91. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

