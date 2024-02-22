Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 60,380 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $80,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,049. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

