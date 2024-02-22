Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $90,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,146. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

