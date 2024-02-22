Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,972 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $75,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG traded up $47.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,617.28. 35,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,012. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,380.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,116.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

