Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 85,249 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,249 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.74% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $61,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,736 shares of company stock worth $9,188,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 33,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,691. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.