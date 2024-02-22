Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

FNF opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,391 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

