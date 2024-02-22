Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Samir (Sam) Hallab Purchases 5,000 Shares

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.69 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,450.00 ($21,862.75).

Fiducian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

Further Reading

