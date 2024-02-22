Financial Contrast: BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) & Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BYD Electronic (International) pays an annual dividend of C$0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BYD Electronic (International) pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allient pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BYD Electronic (International) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A Allient 4.12% 15.28% 5.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Allient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 9.35 Allient $502.99 million 0.91 $17.39 million $1.45 19.54

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allient beats BYD Electronic (International) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

