First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.