First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

