First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
