First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $17.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
