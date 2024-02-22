First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $17.98.

Insider Activity at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

