First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

FPF opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Insider Transactions at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $576,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.