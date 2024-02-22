First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

