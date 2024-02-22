First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $117,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

