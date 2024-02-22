First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on February 29th

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.91 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

About First Trust Senior Loan Fund

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

