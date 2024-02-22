Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 703,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,362,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Five9 by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,312,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,965,000 after buying an additional 298,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

