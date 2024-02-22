Flare (FLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.56 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Flare has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $14.56 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,655,556,814 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,655,556,814.01114 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03316601 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $17,162,720.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

