Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of FLS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 774,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $43.64.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.
Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.
