Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.01

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 47692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

