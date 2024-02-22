Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

FSM stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,699 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

