Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) vs. Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Critical Contrast

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globavend and Forward Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globavend alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globavend N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Air $1.97 billion 0.52 $193.19 million $4.09 9.70

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globavend N/A N/A N/A Forward Air 6.30% 19.06% 10.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Globavend and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globavend and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 1 3 3 0 2.29

Forward Air has a consensus target price of $85.86, suggesting a potential upside of 116.43%. Given Forward Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Globavend.

Summary

Forward Air beats Globavend on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.