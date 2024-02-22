FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at FRP

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619 shares of company stock valued at $96,854 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

About FRP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FRP by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in FRP by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

