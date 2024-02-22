Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,838 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,005,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,029,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after buying an additional 62,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.