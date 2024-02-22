Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,831 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Wingstop worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $310.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.53. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $325.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.