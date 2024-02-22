Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 333,556 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 333,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,873,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $948,010. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

