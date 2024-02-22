Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 334,258 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of CommScope worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CommScope by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,216,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 2,033,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,113 shares of company stock valued at $116,378. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

