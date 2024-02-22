Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Semtech worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Semtech by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Semtech by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Semtech by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,864,000.

Semtech stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

