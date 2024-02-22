Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Perdoceo Education worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

