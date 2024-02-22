Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $20.93 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FIS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $68.22.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.