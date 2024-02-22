Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.35 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 297,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $8,686,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $829,000.

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.44 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

