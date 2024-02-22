Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 164,383 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,383 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.91% of Franklin Street Properties worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

