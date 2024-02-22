Fusionist 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60.86 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $10.00 or 0.00019449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $219.77 million and approximately $60.86 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.85851227 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $60,654,136.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

