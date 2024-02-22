FY2024 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Reduced by Cormark

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.51. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

