Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $650,160.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.