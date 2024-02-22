Gamehost Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GH stock opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

