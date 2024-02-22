Gamehost Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Gamehost Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GH stock opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.
About Gamehost
