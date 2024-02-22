Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 121,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,871. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of -140.25 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.