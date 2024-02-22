Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 576,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,525. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

