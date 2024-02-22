Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.83. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 798,137 shares.

The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

About Genworth Financial

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

