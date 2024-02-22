Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Announces Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.57-$4.82 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

