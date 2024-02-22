Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

GKOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.81. 456,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,469. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after buying an additional 297,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 287,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

