Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 383.15 ($4.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 439.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 643.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 529.30 ($6.66).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.33 ($7.09).

In other news, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,060 ($61,772.85). Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

