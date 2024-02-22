Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

